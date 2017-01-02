Red State Businesses Gear Up To Fight Bathroom Bills

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee group of businesses has been charging into the fiery debate over how to balance LGBT rights and religious conviction.
About 300 companies, from health-care giant HCA to FedEx, have joined under the moniker Tennessee Thrives to oppose religious objection and bathroom bills, like the one in North Carolina that has stirred a months-long uproar.
Companies in other GOP-led states have successfully voiced opposition under similar names: Georgia Prospers, Opportunity West Virginia, Missouri Competes.
In North Carolina, lawmakers have continued to feud over whether to repeal its transgender bathroom law nine months after they passed it. Businesses, conventions, and sports events have avoided North Carolina in protest. Republican Governor Pat McCrory lost his re-election under criticism of the law.
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.