Reward Offered In Cash Express Armed Robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville said they’re attempting to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cash Express in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Reports stated the suspect went into the store, demanded money from the clerk, and told the clerk he had HIV and needed money for pills.

Police said he also raised his shirt to show he had a black handgun in his waistband.

Authorities said the clerk gave the man money from the cash drawer, and he fled from the scene. It was unknown if he fled in a vehicle or on foot.

The owner of the business has offered a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in the robbery.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Kevin Shaw at 931-648-0656, ext. 5389, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).