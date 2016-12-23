Robbery Suspect Hit, Killed On Interstate 24

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 53°
HI: 70°
LO: 55°
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials in Rutherford County confirmed a robbery suspect was hit and killed on Interstate 24.
The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 78 around 11:42 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jermaine Wade, was killed when he was hit by a Honda CRV driven by 58-year-old Chansamone Susavatdy.
Reports stated officials had responded to a call concerning the robbery of an individual. When they found Wade's vehicle near Interstate 24, they confronted Wade.
Wade then ran from officers on foot. He fled onto Interstate 24 where he was hit.
Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.
No charges were issued in the crash. Susavatdy was not injured in the incident.
Further details were not available.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.
A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer brought Christmas cheer to grocery shoppers by playing trombone rather than ringing a bell.
The number of travelers this holiday season is expected to be the highest level on record.
A Tennessee couple's home burned down while they were in Gatlinburg supporting wildfire victims.