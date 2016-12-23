Robbery Suspect Hit, Killed On Interstate 24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officials in Rutherford County confirmed a robbery suspect was hit and killed on Interstate 24.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 78 around 11:42 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jermaine Wade, was killed when he was hit by a Honda CRV driven by 58-year-old Chansamone Susavatdy.

Reports stated officials had responded to a call concerning the robbery of an individual. When they found Wade's vehicle near Interstate 24, they confronted Wade.

Wade then ran from officers on foot. He fled onto Interstate 24 where he was hit.

Authorities with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

No charges were issued in the crash. Susavatdy was not injured in the incident.

Further details were not available.