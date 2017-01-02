Say Hello To Nashville's Baby New Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville woman rang in the new year by giving birth to a little boy.

The adorable baby was named Kingston Ashby. He was born at 12:03 a.m. at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

His mom, Mykyla Ashby, said he arrived several weeks early, and she was expecting him to be born at the end of January.

She said going into labor on New Year’s Eve gave her family a lot to celebrate.

“I looked out the window. We could see the fireworks from our room,” Mykyla said. “It was very exciting. Everyone was full of tears. It was really an experience.”

Officials at Saint Thomas Midtown said they believe Kingston was the first baby born in Nashville in 2017, but they didn’t know for sure.