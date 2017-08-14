Police Seeking 2 Juveniles After Armed Robbery

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said they’re searching for two juveniles wanted in an armed robbery.

Reports on Sunday night stated authorities were searching in a wooded area south of Providence Parkway.

The search had been ongoing near Lifestyle Communities, Deerfield Apartments, Bradford Park, Central Pike, and South Mt. Juliet Road.

Around 9 p.m. officials confirmed the active search had been called off. It was believed the suspects were no longer in that area.

The two juveniles allegedly committed an armed robbery against another juvenile near Providence Marketplace.

One of the suspects was described as having dark hair with orange roots. He was wearing a red or multicolored Polo shirt and khaki pants.

The second juvenile who was possibly armed was wearing all black clothing.

The investigation remained ongoing.