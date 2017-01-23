Semi Crashes Into Wall On Interstate 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash where a semi truck crashed into a wall.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 93, just before the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

Details on the cause of the crash had not been released. Authorities had not said if any injuries were involved.

The right lanes were blocked to southbound traffic. Drivers headed north were not experiencing delays.

Crews estimated the roadway would be cleared by 11 p.m.