Semi Crashes Into Wall On Interstate 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash where a semi truck crashed into a wall.
The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 93, just before the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.
Details on the cause of the crash had not been released. Authorities had not said if any injuries were involved.
The right lanes were blocked to southbound traffic. Drivers headed north were not experiencing delays.
Crews estimated the roadway would be cleared by 11 p.m.
Authorities have responded to a report of a suspicious package near Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, two sources…
Officers have been called to the scene of a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of hotel robberies in Nashville.
One person was taken into custody after nearly 300 grams of heroin were found inside two unattended bags at Nashville International Airport.
A large house fire in the Bordeaux area of Nashville has been ruled suspicious.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they've identified the suspected killer of a man on Chesapeake Drive.
Nina Donovan, age 19, of Franklin said she's amazed that actress Ashley Judd recited a poem she wrote entitled 'Nasty Woman' at the Women's…
At least one person was shot on 14th Avenue South.