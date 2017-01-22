Serious Injuries Reported In Old Hickory Blvd. Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Serious injuries have been reported in a crash on Old Hickory Boulevard.

The wreck happened Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard near Tidwell Road.

Authorities had not released details on the cause of the crash, but they said only one vehicle was involved.

Preliminary reports stated the vehicle, a white truck, hit a tree across the street from Gower Elementary School.

It was unclear how many people were injured. The extent of the injuries involved was also unknown.

The investigation remained ongoing.