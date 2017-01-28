Service Honors Parents Killed In Wildfire

4:43 PM, Jan 28, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A celebration of life service honored a mother and father who died in the wildfires in Gatlinburg late in 2016.

The service was held Saturday afternoon at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville.

Jon and Janet Summers were vacationing with their three adult sons when the wildfire broke out, and the two were not able to escape the blaze.

Their sons, Branson, Wesley, and Jared, survived, but were badly injured.

To help the brothers, a YouCaring page has been set up. To donate, click here.

