Sevier Street Home Damaged In Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fire crews responded to a home on Sevier Street where they found heavy smoke.

The fire happened at a rental house in the 1000 block of Sevier Street around noon Saturday.

Crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the back and sides of the home when they got to the scene.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

It’s believed the fire started from an electric dryer before spreading to the attic.

Reports stated most of the damage was in the attic with some smoke damage downstairs, but authorities said the home was not destroyed.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and officials said the owner was notified.

According to neighbors, dogs may have been inside the home, but crews said they did not find anything.