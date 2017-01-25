Shooting Deaths Investigated As Murder-Suicide

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The shooting deaths of two people appeared to be a murder-suicide, according to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The incident happened Tuesday at a home in the 2900 block of Ironwood Drive.
Police said it appeared 43-year-old Odell Collins shot and killed his live-in girlfriend, identified as 34-year-old Dy-Keshia Franklin. Collins then allegedly shot himself.
Authorities said they got to the home around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after Franklin’s 15-year-old daughter found Collins’ body in bed.
The motive behind the shooting had not yet been determined. According to reports, the Domestic Violence Division of the police department had not had any previous interactions with the couple.
The investigation remained ongoing.
