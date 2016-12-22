Shooting During Robbery Leaves 1 Injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.

Police said the incident happened in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street at Comfort Inn on Thursday morning.

Reports stated the victim had pulled into the parking lot with his wife and friend when they were approached by two suspects who demanded cash at gunpoint.

One of the suspects shot the victim in his lower leg. He was then driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspects were described as two males. One stood around 5’9’’ or 5’10’’ and weighed 140-150 pounds. He was in his early 20’s. One suspect wore a gray hoodie and one was wearing a black hoodie.

Police said they were investigating whether the shooting was drug-related.

No further details were available as the investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to call police.