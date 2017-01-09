Shots Fired Outside Home Injure Man Inside

6:40 PM, Jan 8, 2017
7:05 PM, Jan 8, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot while watching television.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Lenore Street.

Reports stated the victim was sitting on the couch inside a friend’s home watching television when shots were heard outside.

The shots came into the home, striking the victim in his right arm.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police.

