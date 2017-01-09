Shots Fired Outside Home Injure Man Inside

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 54°
LO: 37°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot while watching television.
Authorities said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 600 block of Lenore Street.
Reports stated the victim was sitting on the couch inside a friend’s home watching television when shots were heard outside.
The shots came into the home, striking the victim in his right arm.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition was unknown.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation remained ongoing.
Anyone with information has been asked to call police.
The Department of Defense has announced the death of Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.
A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a…
Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.