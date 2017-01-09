Missing Man With Alzheimer's Found Safe In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 69-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease has been found safe in Nashville.

Authorities said a Silver Alert was issued for Eddie Sanford, Jr. who was last seen when he left his daughter’s home after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said his family woke up and found he was missing.

Metro police Tweeted Monday morning that he was found safe at the Nashville West Shopping Center.

Investigators said he's now back with his family. No additional details were released.