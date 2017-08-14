Special Graduation Celebration Held At Taziki's

10:19 PM, Aug 13, 2017
10:53 PM, Aug 13, 2017

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - An employee at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café in Cool Springs was honored by friends, family, and coworkers. 

Hannah Nall graduated from Home Life Academy. She has Down syndrome and was the first special needs employee to work at Taziki's.

On Sunday, they held a special celebration for Hannah. While working there the past two years, Hannah also volunteered with Gigi's Playhouse of Nashville.

From all of us at NewsChannel 5, congratulations on your graduation, Hannah!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

