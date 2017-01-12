State Lawmakers Call For Constitutional Convention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming Congress into passing a balanced budget by amending the United States Constitution.

The unprecedented move would be the first time in the country's history that an amendment was passed not by Congress, but instead by the states. Presently, 28 of the necessary 34 states have passed the application resolution that would initiate a constitutional convention being called to propose a balance budget amendment.

Republicans in Tennessee have been so confident the convention will happen that they've started planning for a pre-convention meeting with delegates in Nashville on July 11. This convention would be the first formal meeting of the states since 1861.

If passed, the balanced budget amendment would be the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the only one not enacted by Congress.

Opponents though have feared what's known as a "runaway convention" where states could essentially take up any issue they please.

In order for an amendment to pass, 38 states would have to vote in favor.