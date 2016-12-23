Stratford Avenue Duplex Fire Displaces Family

Cloudy
HI: 57°
LO: 53°
HI: 70°
LO: 55°
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A family has been displaced following a fire at a duplex in the Inglewood neighborhood.
The fire happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue early Friday morning.
Reports stated the duplex was damaged, but was not a total loss.
Authorities believed the cause was boiling water that lit grease on fire.
One family was displaced and was being helped by the American Red Cross.
A second family who lived in the part that wasn’t damaged was not displaced, but did stay elsewhere for the night following the fire.
No further details had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.
A Salvation Army volunteer bell ringer brought Christmas cheer to grocery shoppers by playing trombone rather than ringing a bell.
The number of travelers this holiday season is expected to be the highest level on record.
A Tennessee couple's home burned down while they were in Gatlinburg supporting wildfire victims.