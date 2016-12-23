Stratford Avenue Duplex Fire Displaces Family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A family has been displaced following a fire at a duplex in the Inglewood neighborhood.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue early Friday morning.

Reports stated the duplex was damaged, but was not a total loss.

Authorities believed the cause was boiling water that lit grease on fire.

One family was displaced and was being helped by the American Red Cross.

A second family who lived in the part that wasn’t damaged was not displaced, but did stay elsewhere for the night following the fire.

No further details had been released as the investigation remained ongoing.