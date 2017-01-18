Student Charged With Having Gun At School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A student at Riverdale High School in Rutherford County has been charged for allegedly taking a gun to school.

School officials in Murfreesboro said the 17-year-old male student was found with an unloaded 380 caliber handgun and ammunition at school on Wednesday morning.

Those with the school system sent messages to parents Wednesday to inform them of the situation.

A tip came in to the school by phone about the student possibly having a gun. After the investigation, the gun was taken from the student without incident.

Authorities said the student's identity would not be released, but he was charged criminally and was removed from school.

The message to parents included the following statement:

“We followed our safety procedures and all students are safe. We are sending you this message because we want to keep parents informed and to address any rumors before they begin. We place a high value on student safety and we are very proud of our students, employees and SROs for following the safety procedures we have in place for these types of unfortunate events.”

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He was booked into the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. A hearing was pending in Juvenile Court. Additional details had not been released.