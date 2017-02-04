Suspect Called 'Murda' Arrested After Victim Shot In Leg

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - They only had his street name and a cell phone number, but now, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they've arrested the man who shot someone in the leg at the end of January.
Authorities said they identified the shooter as Tommie L. Brown.
The shooting took place just before 3:30 a.m. January 24 on 12th Avenue North in Nashville.
Police said two men with the nicknames "Murda" and "Fam" went over to the victim's house.
That's when, according to documents, the two men got angry that the victim didn't have drugs or the money he was supposed to pay up.
The victim said "Murda" pulled out a gun and shot him once in his upper left leg. Then both men took off.
Reports stated police knew about "Murda,” and when they looked up his nickname it came back to them as Tommie Brown.
The victim also picked Brown out of a photo lineup, and Brown was taken into custody.
