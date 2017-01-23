Suspect Identified In 49-Year-Old's Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they've identified the suspected killer of a man on Chesapeake Drive.

The shooting happened Wednesday just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Chesapeake Drive between Madison and White's Creek.

Authorities said 49-year-old John E. Beers was fatally wounded. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a confrontation inside a home.

On Sunday, police said 30-year-old Kevin Lamont Williams was identified as the suspect.

Officials confirmed Williams was in jail in Rutherford County. Additional details on his arrest had not been released.