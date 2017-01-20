Suspect Identified, Sought In 20-Year-Old's Death

3:55 PM, Jan 20, 2017
5 hours ago

Suspect: Edwin D. Thompson, age 20

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in a late-night homicide in West Nashville.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they’re searching for 20-year-old Edwin D. Thompson in the murder of 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell.

Mitchell was found fatally shot after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Authorities said his body may have been dumped from a vehicle on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North at 11:20 p.m. Monday.

At 11:22 p.m., police tried to stop Mitchell's car near Charlotte Avenue and 40th Avenue North, but the driver sped away and crashed into a fence near a Metro Public Works building. The suspect got out and fled on foot. 

Officers immediately deployed K9s in an effort to track down the gunman. A weapon was found nearby. 

Investigators later released surveillance photos of the suspect taken from a nearby business, and on Friday, he was identified as Thompson.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top