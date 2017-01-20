Suspect Identified, Sought In 20-Year-Old's Death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in a late-night homicide in West Nashville.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they’re searching for 20-year-old Edwin D. Thompson in the murder of 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell.

Mitchell was found fatally shot after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Authorities said his body may have been dumped from a vehicle on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North at 11:20 p.m. Monday.

At 11:22 p.m., police tried to stop Mitchell's car near Charlotte Avenue and 40th Avenue North, but the driver sped away and crashed into a fence near a Metro Public Works building. The suspect got out and fled on foot.

Officers immediately deployed K9s in an effort to track down the gunman. A weapon was found nearby.

Investigators later released surveillance photos of the suspect taken from a nearby business, and on Friday, he was identified as Thompson.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME (615-742-7463).