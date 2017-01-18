Suspect Pulls Gun On 3 Detectives

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - A man has been taken into custody for allegedly pulling a gun on three detectives.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday in Mt. Juliet on Interstate 40 East near mile marker 236 at South Hartmann Drive.

Authorities said the adult suspect pulled the handgun on the detectives while traveling down the interstate.

Reports stated the detectives were transporting another person in their custody on a warrant.

The man told officials he was not aware the undercover car had officers inside. He allegedly pulled the gun to intimidate them.

No injuries were reported.

Further details on the incident had not been released as the investigation remained ongoing.