Suspect Sought In Baymont Inn & Suites Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for a suspect who robbed a clerk at a local hotel.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baymont Inn and Suites in the 2300 block of Elm Hill Pike.

Officials said the suspect robbed the clerk while holding his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun.

Reports stated the man got away with $250. He fled in a white truck.

The suspect was described as being 35 to 40 years old, standing around 5’6’’ tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

He had neck-length black hair and was wearing a red shirt with faded white writing and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported in this incident. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.