Suspect Sought In SunTrust Bank Robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Officials with the Franklin Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been searching for the suspect responsible for a robbery at a local bank.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the SunTrust bank in the 1100 block of Murfreesboro Road.

Authorities said the suspect went into the bank and approached the teller counter. He then presented a robbery demand note, and the teller complied.

The suspect fled on foot, and officials said further information was unknown as the investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information has been urged to call Crime Stoppers 615-794-4000.