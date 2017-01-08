Suspect Stabbed, Injured At Apartment Complex

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been recovering after a stabbing at an apartment complex.
According to police, the suspect was yelling at another person at the apartment complex on Murfreesboro Pike when another man walked out of his apartment to see what was happening.
Police said that's when the suspect attacked the man.
When the suspect entered the man's apartment, he was able to grab a knife and stabbed the suspect.
That man was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
No charges had been filed yet.
