Teens Learn Safe Driving Behaviors In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Some teenagers spent the day working on becoming better drivers by taking advantage of a free class offered by the Franklin Police Department.

Six Williamson County students have died in car accidents since November.

The class was designed to show teenagers the behaviors police officers see on the road that contribute to crashes.

“So it's not a driving course to teach them how to drive,” said Rachel Gober. “It's something to show them good driving behaviors and start them out right.”

