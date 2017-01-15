Thieves Steal 4 Vehicles In 10 Minutes

8:05 PM, Jan 14, 2017
LEBANON, Tenn. - Four vehicles were stolen overnight from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon.

The manager told NewsChannel 5 on Saturday afternoon it only took a little more than ten minutes for the thieves to make off with the vehicles.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the business in the 900 block of South Hartman Drive.

Here's a look at what was taken.

  • Red 2017 GMC Sierra Denali
  • Metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 1500
  • Black 2017 GMC 3500 Denali
  • Black 2017 GMC Sierra Z-71 1500

Anyone with information about this crime has been asked to call police. 

