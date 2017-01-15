Thieves Steal 4 Vehicles In 10 Minutes

LEBANON, Tenn. - Four vehicles were stolen overnight from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon.

The manager told NewsChannel 5 on Saturday afternoon it only took a little more than ten minutes for the thieves to make off with the vehicles.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the business in the 900 block of South Hartman Drive.

Here's a look at what was taken.

Red 2017 GMC Sierra Denali

Metallic 2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Black 2017 GMC 3500 Denali

Black 2017 GMC Sierra Z-71 1500

Anyone with information about this crime has been asked to call police.