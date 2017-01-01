Thousands Ring In 2017 In Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hundreds of thousands of people converged on Music City to ring in 2017.

An estimated 100,000 people enjoyed the sights and sounds of New Year’s Eve at Nashville’s Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight at Bicentennial Mall State Park.

While thousands started 2017 at the music note drop, the music and lights that made Music City Midnight a success only happened with the help of dozens of workers.

Many of those workers began the cleanup process as soon as the party ended after midnight. Crews worked through the night and New Year’s Day to make sure all trash was picked up from Bicentennial Mall.

They also worked to tear down the stage and electrical pieces that made the night possible.

Many in the crew said their job wasn’t about setting everything up. Instead, they said it was about helping thousands of people create memories that will last a lifetime.

Due to the rain, the event did leave a muddy mess for crews to work in.

Several changes were made to the event this year, including the location.

Event officials said the new spot was picked at Bicentennial Mall to give people more room and to aid with public safety.

That’s where revelers watched concerts, fireworks, and the music note which dropped at midnight.

PHOTOS: Thousands In Music City Ring In 2017

The event began at 4 p.m. Saturday on New Year’s Eve and lasted till about a half hour after midnight.

Food and drink vendors were on site as groups partied at Bicentennial Mall and downtown all around Broadway.

Six bands performed on the main stage, with the headliner being Keith Urban who sang up to and after the music note drop.

Holy moly! "The rain stopped for a little rock and roll tonight!" @STYXtheBand @NC5 pic.twitter.com/9DjLiKG82b — Matthew Torres (@NC5_MTorres) January 1, 2017

Free shuttles were available to take those celebrating back and forth from Broadway and downtown to Bicentennial Mall.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office also offered a ”Sober Ride" service to anyone needing a free ride home from the event. The Sober Ride tent was located at 4th Avenue North and Harrison Street from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Many New Year's Eve visitors took advantage of the free rides home. On New Year’s Day, officials with the sheriff’s office confirmed volunteers through their office provided 367 free, sober rides.

The sheriff’s office said they will also offer free rides coming up on Saint Patrick's Day.