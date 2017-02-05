Truck Hit By Train In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on Florence Road near Nashville Highway.

Officials with CSX confirmed it was a CSX train that hit the truck, and authorities from CSX and the Murfreesboro Police Department responded to the scene.

Witnesses at the scene said LifeFlight was called in. The extent of any possible injuries involved with the person inside the truck was unknown.

CSX officials confirmed the train crew was not injured.