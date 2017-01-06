Video Released Of Franklin Gun Store Burglary

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police in Franklin said they’re searching for three suspects in a gun store burglary.

The incident happened just before midnight on December 26 at Arms and Ammo in the 100 block of Beasley Drive.

Video released by police Friday showed the three using a stolen Cadillac to smash through the doors of the building. Authorities said the three encountered extreme security measures once they were inside that kept them from stealing any guns.

The vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. Officials said it was recovered on Carr Avenue, not far from the scene, just after the burglary.

When the suspects abandoned the Cadillac, they left in a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information on these suspects or this crime has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.