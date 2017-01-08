Warming Centers In Place In Clarksville

Current
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 29°
LO: 22°
HI: 42°
LO: 19°
HI: 58°
LO: 39°
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Saturday was the first day for Manna Cafe Ministries' emergency warming center at New Providence United Methodist Church on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.
There were 22 cots set up, but the director of Manna Cafe said they will not turn anyone away if more than 22 people needing shelter arrive.
The emergency center has been set to remain open until Tuesday.
The center has been offering a warm bed with blankets, clean clothing, hygiene products, and a meal.
Volunteers began setting up at noon, and the director said it's his faith that has kept these warming centers open.
"When someone's freezing under a bridge somewhere, and you give them a warm place to stay and a meal, you can restore some hope there," said Kenny York, Manna Cafe Ministries Director.
The warming center has been accepting families, men, women, couples, and pets.
The mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hit close to home for one Clarksville man.
A benefit show was held for the Summers brothers, victims of the Gatlinburg fires last November.
A man has been recovering after a stabbing at an apartment complex.
Months after a smash and grab break-in at a Brentwood gun shop, one of those guns has now been found and three men have been placed behind bars.
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet that caused significant damage.
A man was taken to jail after police said he admitted to raping a child in Nashville.
Two separate fires broke out in the early morning hours within just 30 minutes of each other in East Nashville on the same street.
Saturday was the first day for Manna Cafe Ministries' emergency warming center at New Providence United Methodist Church on Fort Campbell…