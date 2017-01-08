Warming Centers In Place In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Saturday was the first day for Manna Cafe Ministries' emergency warming center at New Providence United Methodist Church on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.

There were 22 cots set up, but the director of Manna Cafe said they will not turn anyone away if more than 22 people needing shelter arrive.

The emergency center has been set to remain open until Tuesday.

The center has been offering a warm bed with blankets, clean clothing, hygiene products, and a meal.

Volunteers began setting up at noon, and the director said it's his faith that has kept these warming centers open.

"When someone's freezing under a bridge somewhere, and you give them a warm place to stay and a meal, you can restore some hope there," said Kenny York, Manna Cafe Ministries Director.

The warming center has been accepting families, men, women, couples, and pets.