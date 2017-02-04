WATCH: President Trump's Weekly Address For February 3, 2017

5:05 PM, Feb 4, 2017

Here is President Donald Trump's Weekly Address for February 3, 2017. In his address, the president touches on his nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court and Black History Month.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

