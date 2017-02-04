Water Recovery Continues For Man Who Ran From Police

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
DONELSON, Tenn. - Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Officials have not released the name of the man who ran from police before jumping into the water.
The search was underway most of the day Saturday, around a week after the man jumped into the river, with officials from the Office of Emergency Management stopping the search around 3 p.m.
According to police, the man was approached after a car was seen on the Two Rivers Boat Ramp near Fernbrook Lane after the park was closed.
That's when police said the man ran off and jumped into the river.
At this point, it's a recovery effort as it's believed that man died in the river.
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.