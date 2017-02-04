Water Recovery Continues For Man Who Ran From Police

DONELSON, Tenn. - Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.

Officials have not released the name of the man who ran from police before jumping into the water.

The search was underway most of the day Saturday, around a week after the man jumped into the river, with officials from the Office of Emergency Management stopping the search around 3 p.m.

According to police, the man was approached after a car was seen on the Two Rivers Boat Ramp near Fernbrook Lane after the park was closed.

That's when police said the man ran off and jumped into the river.

At this point, it's a recovery effort as it's believed that man died in the river.