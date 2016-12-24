Williamson Co. Brush Fire Caused By Illegal Burn

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 56°
LO: 54°
HI: 70°
LO: 55°
HI: 66°
LO: 56°
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - An illegal burn in Williamson County caused a late night brush fire.
The fire burned through five acres around the 6400 block of Temple Road near Green Road beginning around 10 p.m. Friday.
Reports stated 2.5 of the acres that burned were horse pasture on a neighbor’s property.
According to officials the brush fire began from an illegal burn where individuals were burning brush brought in from a landscaping company. Authorities also said they did not have a state burn permit.
Charges were possible in the case, but specific details had not been released.
No structures were damaged in the fire.
A family was forced out of their home after it caught on fire during the late night hours.
An illegal burn in Williamson County caused a late night brush fire.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.