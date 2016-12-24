Williamson Co. Brush Fire Caused By Illegal Burn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - An illegal burn in Williamson County caused a late night brush fire.

The fire burned through five acres around the 6400 block of Temple Road near Green Road beginning around 10 p.m. Friday.

Reports stated 2.5 of the acres that burned were horse pasture on a neighbor’s property.

According to officials the brush fire began from an illegal burn where individuals were burning brush brought in from a landscaping company. Authorities also said they did not have a state burn permit.

Charges were possible in the case, but specific details had not been released.

No structures were damaged in the fire.