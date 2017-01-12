Williamson Co. Missing 16-Year-Old Found Safe

Current
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Officials with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have located a teen who went missing from his home.
The teen was found safe around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities said 16-year-old Daniel “Josh” Lumley was last seen at his home Thursday morning in the Old Hillsboro Road and New 96 area.
Lumley was described as standing around 5’11’’ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray and black sweat pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 615-790-5550.
