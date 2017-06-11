Woman Caught In Crossfire, Injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has been injured in a shooting after she was caught in the middle of crossfire, according to police.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Village Trail.

Authorities said shots were fired between two people, and the female victim, who was not involved in the altercation, was shot multiple times.

Officials said the victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said one group of suspects left the scene in a light blue Hyundai Santa Fe. It was believed a man and three women were in that group. Another male suspect allegedly involved in the shooting left in a red Dodge Charger.

The investigation remained ongoing.