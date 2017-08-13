Woman Found After 4-Wheeler Flips In Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. - Officials in Franklin County found a missing woman whose four-wheeler flipped.

The incident happened after 9 p.m. Saturday at Turnpike Spring off of Turnpike Road and Water Tank Road.

Emergency crews received a call saying Savannah Jade Bishop entered the mountain on a four-wheeler. She then texted to say her four-wheeler flipped but that she was okay.

Authorities said crews, volunteers, and rescue workers continued their efforts to find her Sunday morning. She was found before noon, and officials said she appeared to be okay. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Further details were not available.