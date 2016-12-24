Woman Robbed, Shot Near Club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was robbed and shot after parking her car near a club in North Nashville.

Police said a man with a gun tried to rob her outside Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge on Hampton Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

He fired the gun, hitting her in the arm and chest.

She was able to walk to the club for help.

Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the gunman fled in a Chevy Impala with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on this crime has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.