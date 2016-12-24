Woman Robbed, Shot Near Club

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was robbed and shot after parking her car near a club in North Nashville.
Police said a man with a gun tried to rob her outside Jazzy's Restaurant and Lounge on Hampton Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.
He fired the gun, hitting her in the arm and chest.
She was able to walk to the club for help.
Paramedics took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said the gunman fled in a Chevy Impala with temporary tags.
Anyone with information on this crime has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
A family was forced out of their home after it caught on fire during the late night hours.
An illegal burn in Williamson County caused a late night brush fire.
One person was killed in a shooting in Rutherford County.
A Mt. Juliet man who posted a picture of a $100 bill inside of a Christmas card says he hopes the stranger who gave it to him sees his thank…
Police have been searching for the suspects who pulled up behind a driver in the Belmont Hillsboro neighborhood and demanded the victim's car…
"Star Wars" star Carrie Fisher suffered a severe heart attack during a flight to Los Angeles, a report claims.
Upon landing in Wisconsin for a game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings plane slid off the taxiway.
The Better Business Bureau has received more than 100 complaints against County Disposal, a private Rutherford County garbage collection company.