Woman Seeks Answers After Friend's 25th Murder Anniversary

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Clarksville woman has been seeking justice for her friend who was murdered 25 years ago at a bar in Montgomery County.

Amanda Leigh, age 58, said she hopes someone will come forward with any answers for her friend, Jerry Cope nicknamed "P'Knutts."

"Aside from entertaining, she could sew, she could make the most fabulous costumes you've ever seen. She was a hairdresser," Leigh said.

The two were attached to the hip growing up in Clarksville. P'Knutts was also nicknamed the Blonde Bombshell throughout the LGBT community. She was known for her smile and many talents.

On January 14, 1992, P'Knutts was killed while working at a bar.

"She was tending bar at the Brown Derby, she had only worked there, I believe two weekends, and the second weekend she was found with her throat cut," Leigh said.

Detectives believed the murder happened as P'Knutts was closing the bar. They have never found any suspects.

"And we know that there were at least two people involved in this murder because there were two sets of footprints in her blood. One set was cowboy boots, the other was tennis shoes," Leigh said.

For the first few years, pain and depression were Leigh's closest friends, but she continued to look for answers.

"I will say the detectives in the police department were extremely kind to me, very patient. I called them so many times. I'm surprised they didn't ask me to stop calling" Leigh said.

"Twenty-five years later, I feel this way. I'm inclined to say I'll feel no different the day that I die," she said.

Leigh said when you love someone the connection will always be there no matter how many years pass by.

Anyone with information, no matter how small it may be, has been asked to call the Clarksville Police Department.