Woman Sought In Clarksville Armed Robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Clarksville said they’re searching for a woman who robbed a store at gunpoint.
The incident happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday at a convenience store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Authorities said a suspect, described as a heavyset white female, displayed a black handgun and demanded money.
Reports stated the clerk complied, and the suspect got away with $22 in cash.
Police said the suspect was wearing a black beanie, blue jacket, blue jeans, brown steel-toed work boots, and aviator-style sunglasses.
They added she also had a tattoo under a silver wedding ring on her right hand. She was estimated to be about 5’4” tall weighing approximately 230 pounds.
Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Channing Bartel at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).
