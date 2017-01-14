Woman Sought In Motel Parking Lot Stabbing

3:31 PM, Jan 14, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was injured in a stabbing in a motel parking lot.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials said a man went to the check-in desk at the Lee Motel and claimed he had been stabbed.

Reports stated the blood trail indicated he had been stabbed in the motel’s parking lot.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening stab wound to his abdomen.

The suspect was described as a white female with brown hair. Additional details had not been released.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information has been urged to call police.

