Woman Stabs Boyfriend In Head, Sets Room On Fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Chattanooga woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend in the head and trying to set his room on fire.

The Times Free Press reported 25-year-old Lureya Drew has been facing aggravated arson and aggravated assault charges for the incident Tuesday.

Police said they found 34-year-old Edward Thorton bleeding from a head wound in his room, which was filled with smoke with a half-burned blanket inside.

Thorton told police Drew stabbed him with an unknown object, tried to burn his room down, and fled out a back door. The police report didn't specify a motive.

Police said they later discovered Drew, who spat and cursed at them and tried to kick out a patrol car's window.

In August, Drew was charged with setting Thorton's clothes and bike on fire outside.