Woman Stabs Boyfriend In Head, Sets Room On Fire

8:02 AM, Dec 22, 2016
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A Chattanooga woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend in the head and trying to set his room on fire.

The Times Free Press reported 25-year-old Lureya Drew has been facing aggravated arson and aggravated assault charges for the incident Tuesday.

Police said they found 34-year-old Edward Thorton bleeding from a head wound in his room, which was filled with smoke with a half-burned blanket inside.

Thorton told police Drew stabbed him with an unknown object, tried to burn his room down, and fled out a back door. The police report didn't specify a motive.

Police said they later discovered Drew, who spat and cursed at them and tried to kick out a patrol car's window.

In August, Drew was charged with setting Thorton's clothes and bike on fire outside.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top