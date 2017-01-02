Workers Clean Up Muddy Bicentennial Park On New Year's Day

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Dozens of workers helped tear down the stage where thousands rang in 2017 just hours before. For the first time, Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration took place at Bicentennial Park.
"It was very crowded. There were a lot of people, but the entertainment was great," said Nashville resident Richard Schugart. "It was a little muddy, so I guess that was less than enjoyable."
A rainy New Year's Eve on Saturday left behind a muddy mess for cleanup crews on Sunday, many who had worked through the night.
"I got here at 9:30 last night, and here I am today," said Randy Maynard, who has worked for Sunbelt Rentals, a crew of 20 men who helped pull together the electrical pieces of Saturday's event. "I don't even know what time it is anymore."
Maynard said he spent a lot of time Saturday night underneath the stage, running cable and ensuring each part of the night went smoothly.
"We were very happy with how it went," he said.
His job has meant he often misses out on celebrating at big holiday events, but he said the work has been even more rewarding.
"It's not about me. It's about making people happy," Maynard said. "You just kind of put the other part behind you as far as thinking about yourself."
New Year's Eve left behind a mess at Nashville's Bicentennial Mall. Cleanup crews plan to be here all day. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/a8JJZFkgcl— Sophie N-K (@NC5_SophieNK) January 1, 2017
