M. Lee Smith Dies At 74 Years Old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Longtime news publisher and a former NewsChannel 5 political analyst has died.
M. Lee Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Vanderbilt Law school graduate worked at the capitol with Senator Howard Baker and was a top aide for Governor Winfield Dunn in the 1960s and 70s.
After that, he started his own publishing company. Smith was 74 years old.
