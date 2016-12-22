M. Lee Smith Dies At 74 Years Old

10:34 PM, Dec 21, 2016
6:16 AM, Dec 22, 2016

Longtime news publisher and a former NewsChannel 5 political analyst has died.

WTVF
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Longtime news publisher and a former NewsChannel 5 political analyst has died.

M. Lee Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Vanderbilt Law school graduate worked at the capitol with Senator Howard Baker and was a top aide for Governor Winfield Dunn in the 1960s and 70s.

After that, he started his own publishing company. Smith was 74 years old.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top