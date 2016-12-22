M. Lee Smith Dies At 74 Years Old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Longtime news publisher and a former NewsChannel 5 political analyst has died.

M. Lee Smith passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Vanderbilt Law school graduate worked at the capitol with Senator Howard Baker and was a top aide for Governor Winfield Dunn in the 1960s and 70s.

After that, he started his own publishing company. Smith was 74 years old.