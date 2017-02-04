Madison Unites To Remember Officer Eric Mumaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Yard signs flew off the press at Jarvis Signs in Madison, following the death of Metro Nashville Police officer Eric Mumaw.

Yet, unlike the others the signs at their shop the signs for Mumaw will not be sold for profit.

A small donation will get you a sign that reads, "We Support Those Risking their Lives to Protect Others." Every dollar raised will go to help Officer Mumaw's family.

"I was wanting to do something like this to show our support," said Nathan Massey with the Madison-Rivergate Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's an opportunity for people to show their concern and their respect and an opportunity for us to all grieve together and work through this."

He recalled when community leaders fought to get a police precinct in Madison some years back.

"With the opening of the police precinct, the crime rate in Madison has dropped by double digits. It has made the whole northern sector of Davidson County a much safer place for ones' families and their businesses," Massey said.

After learning one of their officers was killed while trying to save a suicidal woman, the chamber partnered with Jarvis Signs to make a difference.

"We are one, we are a family. These men and women that are our first responders, the police department, the fire department, they are our neighbors. They are our sisters and brothers, they're our friends and a community as one. We've got to continue to work together and build strong alliances because we're all in this together," said Massey.

At a weekly police meeting Friday morning members of the faith community showed up to show their support. "People need to grieve in a healthy way and we are committed to that process," Harvest Bible Chapel Pastor Aaron Johnson said.