Man Accused Of Stealing 4K Office Chairs From Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing 4,000 office chairs from his work.
According to an affidavit with Metro Nashville Police, Michael Silver took the chairs from the My Office Products warehouse in La Vergne.
Silver allegedly sold the chairs on Craigslist and even delivered them in the My Office Products box truck.
The owners of the business identified Silver as the employee responsible.
Silver faces a number of charges.
