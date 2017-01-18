Man Calls Police After His Marijuana Drug Deal Goes Wrong

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Clarksville man called police to file a report after his drug deal went bad and the buyer stole his marijuana.

According to police, the theft happened at an area on Beech Street in Clarksville just before noon Wednesday.

Devante Jackson, 23, told officers that he agreed to meet a man to sell him one ounce of marijuana, but the transaction did not go as planned.

Jackson said the man took the drugs and warned him not to stop him or he would shoot.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s about 5’8” tall, wearing a blue hoodie, dark jeans, and a scruffy beard.

Officer Darren Koski interviewed the complainant and filed a police report. Jackson told him that he was selling drugs to support his girlfriend and unborn child.



“He asked me what would happen in court if the thief is caught. I explained that I really doubt they will give him back 200 dollars’ worth of marijuana,” stated Koski.



Several officers searched the area without locating anyone matching the suspect’s description.



Koski added,” Mr. Jackson said that everybody told him not to report it, but he really wanted the police to know that he was robbed. Now we know.”



