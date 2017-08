NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Nashville fatal shooting of a 48-year-old.

Metro Nashville Police officials charged Michael Newsom with the shooting of 48-year-old Steven Murray.

The shooting happened on July 30 outside Bud's Market on Buchanan Street.

Detectives said, prior to the shooting, Murray went into the market and came out with a man who got into the adjacent vehicle as Murray got into his. Shortly after, Murray was shot. He died at the hospital.

Authorities said the motive for the shooting was not known.