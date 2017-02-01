Man Critically Injured When Hit By Car In Nashville

Clear
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle on Harding Place in Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said the man was hit while trying to cross Harding Place from Whispering Hills apartment complex.
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing outside of a crosswalk, in a poorly lit area, while wearing dark clothes.
