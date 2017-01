Man Found Passed Out Behind The Wheel In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A Columbia man was arrested for a third DUI after officers found him passed out behind the wheel in Franklin.

Officers found 33-year-old James Hughes in the area of Lewisburg Pike near Peytonsville Road on Jan. 3.

He was impaired, unconscious, and behind the wheel. The vehicle was running and in gear, and Hughes foot was on the brake.

While arresting Hughes for DUI, officers found a bottle of urine that Hughes planned on using to defeat a pre-employment drug test.

Hughes was charged with DUI – 3rd offense and altering a drug test. He was jailed on a $20,000 bond, and is due in court on Jan. 12 at 1:00 p.m.