Man Hit By Vehicle On Wallace Rd. Dies From Injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man who was hit by a vehicle on Wallace Road near Tampa Drive in Nashville died from his injuries.

Metro Nashville Police officials said 40-year-old Ni Soc, of Humber Drive, was crossing Wallace Road at 6 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a westbound 2010 Dodge Charger.

Police said the Charger was driven by Mya Gleaves 36-year-old of Wallace Road. Soc, who lived nearby, was not in a crosswalk.

There was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene on the part of Gleaves or Soc.