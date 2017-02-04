Man Hit By Vehicle On Wallace Rd. Dies From Injuries

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man who was hit by a vehicle on Wallace Road near Tampa Drive in Nashville died from his injuries.
Metro Nashville Police officials said 40-year-old Ni Soc, of Humber Drive, was crossing Wallace Road at 6 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a westbound 2010 Dodge Charger.
Police said the Charger was driven by Mya Gleaves 36-year-old of Wallace Road. Soc, who lived nearby, was not in a crosswalk.
There was no indication of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene on the part of Gleaves or Soc.
